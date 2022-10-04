"Who cares about Bobby, right?" - WWE Superstar throws shade at Bobby Lashley 

WWE Superstar Austin Theory took a shot at Bobby Lashley during an interview at a recent WWE Live Event.

Theory and Lashley have been no strangers to conflict with each other on Monday Night RAW. The pair were engaged in a feud earlier this year over the United States Championship. The All Mighty ultimately dethroned the youngest United States Champion in WWE history. During their rivalry, the two competed in several non-wrestling-related competitions, which included a pose-down challenge.

At a recent WWE Live Event, Theory took on "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. Catching up with Bleacher Report in an interview posted to WrestleRant's YouTube Channel, Theory discussed working with the competitors in the bout. He threw shade at Lashley, as he prefaced his comments by asking 'who cares?' about The All Mighty.

"Anyway, who cares about Bobby? But yeah, just the experience of being in the ring with guys like Finn Balor, Aj Styles, uh, Bobby Lashley. You know what I mean?" he said (3:32 - 3:50)

It is worth noting that, despite his salty comments, Austin Theory was complimentary of the former Bellator MMA fighter.

When did Bobby Lashley defeat Austin Theory for the United States Championship?

As previously noted, The All Mighty defeated Theory to earn his third reign as WWE United States Champion.

The match took place at WWE Money In The Bank on July 2nd 2022. The crafty Theory fought hard to try and retain his title, but Lashley proved too much for the young star. Theory would, however, win the men's Money In The Bank ladder match later that same night.

Lashley and Theory would once again do battle for the United States Championship, this time at SummerSlam 2022 on July 30th. In that match, Lashley bested Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time with the title on the line.

What do you think of Theory throwing shade at Lashley? Would you like to see the two feud again? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleRant and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Theory go up against Bobby Lashley again? Yes No 6 votes so far