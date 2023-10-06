WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton sends out an interesting reaction to Hall of Famer's recent comment  

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently sent out her reaction to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus's recent statement about her.

The former NXT Champion is one of the swiftest rising stars ever seen in the ring. In her short stint in WWE, Stratton has already been a part of some of the most memorable matches in the company. So it is no surprise that GOAT Trish Stratus herself wants to lock horns with The Buff Barbie.

Taking to social media, Tiffany sent out a 'goat' emoji as a response to Stratus' appreciation for her. Through her post, Stratton asserted that the Hall of Famer is still at the top of the mountain.

Check out a screenshot of Tiffany Stratton's Instagram story below:

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus gave her honest opinion on a match against Tiffany Stratton

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T, Trish Stratus mentioned that she is busy with her 'Bad Girl' tour, which is an autograph signing tour kicking off soon. She also spoke about how uncertain she is right now regarding her future in the ring.

Trish, however, did not rule out the possibility of a match with Tiffany Stratton in the future:

"Oh man, I don't know. Let me check my schedule, I have this Bad Girl Tour happening. I don't know, we'll see. I'm available at certain times. This is my thing, I was always going back like it's always about – and every time I've been back it's always about 'will I have fun? Will it be entertaining for the fans? Is it different for the fans? Will I do something that will help the business?' Those are the sort of boxes I need to check," said Stratus.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton going forward.

