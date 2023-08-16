WWE Superstar tweets a message ahead of Judgment Day's huge match

The Judgment Day will be involved in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming NXT Heatwave show.

The duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will face Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee. Ahead of the match, Valkyria took to social media to tweet a message.

Valkyria, who recently has been involved in a program with Ripley, hyped up the upcoming Mixed Tag Team Match, via her tweet.

"It's on, EQUIPO!! @dragonlee95 let's put the heat in HEATWAVEEE," wrote Valkyria.

Check out Valkyria's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Valkyria recently lost to Ripley in a singles match. Meanwhile, Dragon Lee was unable to dethrone Dominik Mysterio as the North American Champion. The Judgment Day member recently defeated Wes Lee to win his first-ever singles title in WWE.

Vince Russo criticized Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for her recent work from Monday Night RAW

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley's work from Monday Night RAW. He also spoke about Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, who in recent weeks have shared the screen with The Eradicator.

On this week's RAW, Ripley was victorious over Hartwell. Post-match, there was a scuffle between Ripley and LeRae, which Russo wasn't a fan of. He believes that WWE needs to hire an acting coach for the superstars. Russo said:

"All three of you ladies should not be on prime-time television. I am sorry, bro. Hire an acting coach and producers, and make them do reps and reps and reps till they are TV-ready. If it's not good enough, don't air it. Make them have to work. These are high-school actresses at best. All three of them."

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day member is currently working on both NXT and Monday Night RAW. On the red brand, she has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez. A match for the Women's World Championship between both women could potentially take place at some point down the road.

Which team are you rooting for in the Mixed Tag Team Match? Sound off in the comments section.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here