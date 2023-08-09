WWE Superstar unbeaten at SummerSlam puts Conor McGregor on notice

Conor McGregor is well known for his time in the UFC, where he won championships in multiple divisions and broke several records.

The Notorious One is familiar with the Stanford-based company and has taken shots at the promotion over the years, and it looks like he has gotten the attention of current WWE Superstar Logan Paul, who is set to make his boxing return this October.

Logan Paul officially signed with WWE last year, and since his debut, he has competed with superstars such as The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and many more.

Recently McGregor's former training partner Dillion Danis announced his boxing debut against Logan Paul this October. This Irishman reacted to the announcement, and it seems like it triggered Logan.

The 28-year-old put McGregor on notice by replying to his tweet, saying he's next.

Has Conor McGregor ever faced a WWE Superstar?

Conor McGregor has had many verbal spats with a few WWE Superstars but has never faced any pro wrestler in his fighting career. Some of the stars with whom the UFC legend has had verbal confrontations are Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, among many more.

However, a match between Logan Paul and McGregor is something that fans should be excited about. The YouTuber has proven his mettle in many fighting arenas, and The Notorious One is a force to be reckoned with both in and out of the Octagon.

Most recently, The Maverick beat Ricochet in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, making his record for the premium live event 2-0. Last year at Biggest Party of the Summer, Logan Paul beat The Miz, kicking off a streak.

