WWE Superstar undergoes another major transformation before SmackDown

WWE Superstars seems ready for The Road to WrestleMania XL. A SmackDown star recently underwent another major transformation ahead of the Friday night episode of the show.

Fans have seen many top names undergo some transformation in 2024. Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, and Angelo Dawkins are some of the superstars on that list. Mia “Michin” Yim is the latest addition to the list of names who have undergone multiple transformations in 2024.

Earlier this week, Michin showed her new hairstyle, with metallic gray roots and icy blue ends, stating she was back on Twitch. The WWE Superstar has undergone another transformation, as her latest Instagram stories show her with a different hair color.

Michin’s latest gym photos show her with jet-black hair. While fans have seen her with many different hair colors in recent times, it’s refreshing to see her with jet-black hair again.

Check out the screenshots of her Instagram stories below:

Michin hasn’t received a big push on SmackDown in some time. The creative team could give her a big angle, especially after AJ Styles is done feuding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Michin lost to a debuting WWE star on SmackDown

Michin has mostly served as an enhancement talent on the blue brand in recent months. The popular female superstar suffered another major loss on the latest edition of the show.

The O.C. member took on Tiffany Stratton, who made her SmackDown debut last week. The veteran was unable to defeat The Buff Barbie and had to do the job instead.

Tiffany Stratton looks like the perfect female superstar who can carry the women’s division in the future. However, the company needs to invest a lot more in a veteran like Michin, who has the talent to put on some phenomenal matches if given a chance.

