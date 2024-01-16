33-year-old shows off incredible body transformation ahead of WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has shown off his incredible body transformation ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will take place in Little Rock, Arkansas, tonight. Seth Rollins is scheduled to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line tonight against Jinder Mahal. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also scheduled to return tonight for the first time since his victory over The Miz on the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, a SmackDown star has taken to social media to show off an incredible body transformation. Angelo Dawkins is a part of The Street Profits tag team alongside Montez Ford. The Street Profits have aligned with Bobby Lashley to form a new faction on the blue brand.

Angelo Dawkins shared an image on his Instagram stories showing off his incredible body transformation over the years. You can check it in the image below or by clicking here.

Dawkins is a part of The Street Profits tag team.

Former WWE RAW commentator has expanded his role in the company

Corey Graves used to call the action on the red brand but now serves as a commentator alongside Kevin Patrick on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Corey Graves shared that he has expanded his responsibilities in the company. Graves disclosed that he has taken on some responsibility in the television studio and gets to lend his opinion on a lot of things:

"I have a clean bill of health now, thanks. I actually got medically cleared a couple of years ago to perform in the ring again. I flirted with the idea and am waiting for a potential opportunity if it presents itself. More of a one-time thing like [Pat] McAfee has done – not as a full-time in-ring performer."

You can check out the full interview with Corey Graves in the video below:

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley have entered into a rivalry with Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for both groups in the months ahead.

