Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal's feud to enable released WWE stars' return after nearly 3 years? Exploring why it should happen

Seth Rollins has found himself a new rivalry on WWE RAW just a week after his feud with Drew McIntyre seemingly came to an end. On the latest edition of the red brand, Rollins was cutting a promo and was interrupted by Jinder Mahal. This interruption led to an exchange of words and fists between the two superstars.

Later, an announcement was made that Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Mahal on WWE RAW next week. Since then, many members of the WWE Universe have been speculating about this match. While the contest will have plenty of action, it might also see the return of two released stars, namely The Bollywood Boyz.

After Mahal's match with Rollins was announced, the popular tag team shared a photo of them with The Modern Day Maharaja. This could be a hint that the two superstars might return to help Jinder Mahal beat The Visionary. The WWE Universe would surely remember the value of The Bollywood Boyz in Jinder's previous main event run.

Expand Tweet

From 2017 to 2019, The Bollywood Boyz played a key role in Mahal's rise to the top. Not only did they help Mahal reach championship glory, but on many occasions, they helped him retain his title. It will be interesting to see if The Bollywood Boyz return and help Mahal do the same all over again.

Former WWE writer slams Seth Rollins for his latest segment on RAW

While Seth Rollins has been successfully defending his title and making a name for himself, some of his promos weren't sitting well with certain members of the WWE Universe. One such member who isn't a fan of the work Rollins is doing right now was former WWE writer Vince Russo.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he felt Rollins wasted plenty of time using his catchphrases at the beginning of his promo. Russo also added he wasn't a fan of Seth Rollins. The former WWE writer said:

"I just hate, he goes through the whole gimmick at the beginning." Russo continued "It's just such a waste of time. We understand you're the trendsetter, the revolutionary. We got that, we understand. I can't stand it. Listen man, I don't know Seth Rollins on the ground, I'm talking about Seth Rollins, the character. I am not a fan of this guy at all." [From 42:35 onwards]

On social media as well, several people have been vocal about Rollins needing a gimmick change. However, WWE seems content with what he is doing currently, and it will be interesting to follow his future in the promotion.