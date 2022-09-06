WWE Superstar unveils new look on RAW during beatdown of his father and Edge

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has unveiled a new look during a beatdown of Edge on RAW.

Mysterio was at ringside for his father's tag team match against The Judgment Day alongside Edge at Clash at the Castle. After Rey and The Rated-R Superstar had successfully defeated the heel team, Dominik turned on the legendary pair, hitting Edge with a low blow and taking out Rey with a clothesline.

The former WWE Champions were left lying as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley watched on, laughing.

Edge came to the ring on this week's RAW to call out Dom, but Rey emerged to reason with him. Rhea Ripley entered shortly after, introducing Dominik and bringing him out with a completely new look.

Dom was wearing all-black attire, similar to Ripley and Damian Priest. Rey tried to leave the ring, and while the legends were distracted, Finn Balor and Damian Priest got the drop on Edge.

Finn and Priest beat the Rated-R Superstar down with chairs and injured him, causing him to be taken to a nearby hospital. It was confirmed that he would face Dominik next week on Monday Night RAW.

