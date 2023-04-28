WWE Superstar using a walking boot (medical shoe) after ankle injury

After suffering an injury at the latest WWE Spring Breakin' event, Indi Hartwell is now using a walking boot on her right foot.

Indi Hartwell defended her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match at the show.

During the contest, Stratton hit a risky Senton Bomb on the two competitors outside the ring. Hartwell's ankle could be seen bending awkwardly during the high-flying spot.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom F4WOnline reports Indi Hartwell’s ankle injury during #WWENXT was legit and when she was taken backstage there was an audible called for Tiffany Stratton to go over and win the championship. F4WOnline reports Indi Hartwell’s ankle injury during #WWENXT was legit and when she was taken backstage there was an audible called for Tiffany Stratton to go over and win the championship. https://t.co/d0bTtp3FHV

India Hartwell has now shared a picture on her official Instagram handle. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a walking boot on her right foot.

Check out the picture below:

Indi Hartwell's new Instagram story

Indi won the NXT Women's Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, Indi Hartwell won a Six-Way Ladder match to win the women's title. She won the belt with some unexpected aid from Dexter Lumis.

In an interview with Daily Mail, here's what Indi said about her big victory:

“The way you put it is really how it felt – finding my feet. I was finding my feet without my family so I think it was pretty much after I had the wedding with Dexter, Candice got pregnant so she wasn’t there, it was kind of a weird time. Then The Way went their separate ways. Being on my own was definitely something new for me and it was hard to become comfortable being on my own and standing on my own two feet. But this [the title win] makes that whole year, year-and-a-half on my own all worth it.” [H/T WrestleZone]

More news is bound to emerge on Indi Hartwell's injury soon. Here's hoping Indi's injury isn't severe enough to force her to relinquish her title and go on a hiatus.

Drop your thoughts on Indi's Instagram story in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes