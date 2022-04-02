WWE Superstar vandalizes 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's mural at Superstore Axxess

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was seen vandalizing ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin's mural at Superstore Axxess on April 1st, 2022. The duo will come face-to-face on the KO Show at WrestleMania Night 1.

Owens and Austin’s feud began when the former officially called out the Hall of Famer. Although the two Superstars haven’t been booked for a match, it has been confirmed that Owens and Austin will confront each other at WrestleMania 38.

At WrestleMania Superstore Axxess in the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center, the fans took a tour and got an insider look through Instagram Live when Owens appeared and started to lead the fans.

Soon after, the WWE Superstar was seen destroying Austin’s merchandise. KO even punched The Texas Rattlesnake's display and then desecrated Austin’s mural with a bottle of spray paint.

Owens ended up painting ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s mural and wrote, “Owens 3:16, get stunned.”

Check out Kevin Owen’s video below:

Kevin Owens mocked ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on WWE RAW

A few weeks ago, Kevin Owens impersonated his WrestleMania rival ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on an episode of RAW.

Initially, when the episode began with the sound of shattering glass, fans were shocked but excited, as they were expecting the return of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. But it was none other than Owens who fooled the WWE Universe.

KO entered the ring with Austin’s theme music playing in the background. He even wore a similar ‘3:16’ t-shirt. He wore a bald cap and tried to do a thing or two with a beer can. However, the fans in attendance booed him until he stopped.

Do you think Owens will eat a stunner or two from Steve Austin at WrestleMania? Or will he trick the Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments below.

