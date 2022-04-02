×
Create
Notifications

WWE Superstar vandalizes 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's mural at Superstore Axxess

&#039;Stone Cold&#039; Steve Austin will appear at WrestleMania.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will appear at WrestleMania.
Rituparna Routh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 02, 2022 02:20 PM IST
News

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was seen vandalizing ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin's mural at Superstore Axxess on April 1st, 2022. The duo will come face-to-face on the KO Show at WrestleMania Night 1.

Owens and Austin’s feud began when the former officially called out the Hall of Famer. Although the two Superstars haven’t been booked for a match, it has been confirmed that Owens and Austin will confront each other at WrestleMania 38.

At WrestleMania Superstore Axxess in the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center, the fans took a tour and got an insider look through Instagram Live when Owens appeared and started to lead the fans.

Soon after, the WWE Superstar was seen destroying Austin’s merchandise. KO even punched The Texas Rattlesnake's display and then desecrated Austin’s mural with a bottle of spray paint.

Owens ended up painting ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s mural and wrote, “Owens 3:16, get stunned.”

Check out Kevin Owen’s video below:

The WWE Universe at #WrestleMania Superstore Axxess were in for a Stunner when @FightOwensFight defaced the @steveaustinBSR mural! 😱 https://t.co/jxNu9r9SFL

Check out the result from this week's SmackDown here.

Kevin Owens mocked ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on WWE RAW

A few weeks ago, Kevin Owens impersonated his WrestleMania rival ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on an episode of RAW.

Initially, when the episode began with the sound of shattering glass, fans were shocked but excited, as they were expecting the return of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. But it was none other than Owens who fooled the WWE Universe.

#StoneCold @FightOwensFight has arrived ... and that's the bottom line because KO said so!@steveaustinBSR https://t.co/3n9YY8yxgv

KO entered the ring with Austin’s theme music playing in the background. He even wore a similar ‘3:16’ t-shirt. He wore a bald cap and tried to do a thing or two with a beer can. However, the fans in attendance booed him until he stopped.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Owens will eat a stunner or two from Steve Austin at WrestleMania? Or will he trick the Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments below.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी