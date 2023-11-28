WWE Superstar wants a shot at CM Punk following his RAW appearance

CM Punk's return has made him one of the most desirable opponents in WWE, as everyone is seemingly calling their shot. NXT's Javier Bernal took to Twitter to not only welcome the Best in the World back in WWE but also reveal an apparent challenge.

WWE closed out the latest Monday Night RAW episode with CM Punk addressing the crowd after his monumental comeback at Survivor Series PLE. Punk cut a promo about coming back home and how he was focused on making some big money.

The show-closing segment might not have been the best CM Punk promos fans might have witnessed, but it was still great to see the former world champion on RAW for the first time in years. While WWE did drop a hint of Punk's potential feud, it goes without saying that most stars would love to get into the ring with the controversial star.

Javier Bernal, who has been in NXT for a few years, sent a message to Punk and declared he wanted to face CM Punk. Also known as "Big Body Javi," WWE picked up Bernal from the NXT Level Up, and he's since been working in the developmental zone. He is also the first Colombian American to get signed by the company.

While a match against Punk might not happen anytime soon for Javi Bernal, considering he's still in NXT, he certainly does have an ambitious goal.

Expand Tweet

Who will CM Punk's first opponent be after his WWE return?

When Punk's theme, Cult of Personality, played at the Allstate Arena at Survivor Series, the fans in attendance looked excited, but the stars in the ring didn't look all too thrilled.

Seth Rollins, in particular, was livid to see Punk make his entrance as the World Heavyweight Champion also screamed and flipped the finger off to the Second City Saint.

As revealed later on, Rollins' actions were an angle, and it was noted the men's WarGames competitors knew about Punk's appearance. During his promo on RAW, the former AEW star also acknowledged Rollins' reaction and clarified that he wasn't in WWE to make friends but for a whole lot of money.

Rollins vs. Punk seems like the direction moving forward, but are you happy about it? Sound off in the comments section below.