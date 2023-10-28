WWE Superstar wants to "suck" Cathy Kelley's blood

Television host Cathy Kelley was on the receiving end of a very interesting tweet courtesy of WWE Superstar and current Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai.

At this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Kai returned to celebrate with IYO SKY after she won the WWE Women's Championship with a huge assist from Bayley.

Despite Kai not being physically cleared to step into the ring, she has been accompanying her Damage CTRL stablemates to ringside. Taking to Twitter, she shared a new set of photos with Kelley and sent an interesting message.

"I vant to to suck your blood," Kai shared.

Check out Dakota Kai's tweet below:

Cathy Kelley revealed if she would ever step into the ring for a match

Cathy Kelley has proved to be a vital signing for WWE. The backstage interviewer revealed if she would ever step into the ring as an active competitor.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Kelley claimed that she did compete as a wrestler back in the day, but she is not willing to do so at the moment.

She said:

"[We are never gonna see Cathy Kelley in a wrestling ring?] I don't think so. I did try once. I did back in the day, Dave Marquez, they had a little wrestling ring for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood up in the valley, so I would go there. [Did you take your first bump and went: 'No, thank you?!'] I think I took one or two bumps until I finally knocked the wind out of myself. And even running the ropes, people don't realize if you haven't done it, it's intense. You end up building calluses on your back. I was bruised for probably a week."

Kelley left WWE in 2020 before returning last October, and she continues to serve as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown.

