"I know how he feels" - WWE Superstar warns Gunther after he assaults 9-time champion

WWE star and current Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet has warned Gunther after he assaulted Drew Gulak on SmackDown.

The former NXT UK Champion defeated Gulak in comprehensive fashion on this week's show. After the match, the former Cruiserweight Champion was locked in the Boston Crab before Ricochet made the save.

Taking to Twitter, The One and Only claimed that he had previously been in Gulak's shoes but was able to overcome all adversaries. Ricochet wrote:

"I’ve been where Gulak is. I know how he feels. Gunther believes he can walk all over people who are “smaller” than him. I’ve walked with the biggest of them all. I’m still here and I am you Intercontinental Champion!"

Drew McIntyre recently expressed his desire to face Gunther at Clash at the Castle

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently expressed his interest in facing Gunther down the line. The show is set to take place in Cardiff, and the Scotsman would love to cross paths with one of SmackDown's hottest stars on September 3.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant, McIntyre claimed that he has been looking forward to a singles match with the former leader of Imperium. He said:

"I've been looking forward to having a singles match with him. Since the first time I saw in WXW in Germany in about 2015 and I said 'who's that guy? Why haven't I heard of him or wrestled him? That's somebody that could believably beat me up.'" To see how far he's come and now, the differences he's made to his physique as well as his in-ring style and, picking his moments not doing everything in the one match, he's come a long way and that would be a big match and something I'd be very happy with if that's what ended up being at Clash at the Castle."

The 34-year-old could be on his way to challenging Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

