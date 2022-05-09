Drew McIntyre would be "very happy" to face SmackDown star at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre expressed his willingness to wrestle Austrian star Gunther later this year during the Clash at the Castle premium live event. The show is set to emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

WWE recently announced that they would be hosting a stadium event in the United Kingdom for the first time since 1992. Since then, many have been speculating who the UK's biggest superstar Drew McIntyre will face at the historic event.

McIntyre recently stated how he would love to face Roman Reigns at the event. However, the SmackDown star proclaimed in an interview with WrestleRant that he would also love to square off against one of SmackDown's newest stars, Gunther.

"I've been looking forward to having a singles match with him. Since the first time I saw in WXW in Germany in about 2015 and I said 'who's that guy? Why haven't I heard of him or wrestled him? That's somebody that could believably beat me up'". McIntyre added: "To see how far he's come and now, the differences he's made to his physique as well as his in-ring style and, picking his moments not doing everything in the one match, he's come a long way and that would be a big match and something I'd be very happy with if that's what ended up being at Clash at the Castle." (From 10:31 to 11:27)

Since making his main roster debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, Gunther, along with fellow European Ludwig Kaiser, seems to be an unstoppable force with no signs of slowing down.

Tyson Fury on facing Drew McIntyre in Cardiff

With WWE announcing Clash at the Castle, one name that fans will be hoping to make an appearance at the event is British boxing veteran Tyson Fury.

Fury has dabbled as a WWE performer in recent years, with the WBC Champion going toe-to-toe with Braun Strowman in 2019 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Drew McIntyre has expressed his interest in facing off against The Gypsy King in a WWE ring, possibly at Clash at the Castle. After Tyson's recent victory against Dillian Whyte, Fury said he would love to knock the Scotsman out.

Regardless of whether it is Roman Reigns, Gunther, or even Tyson Fury, McIntyre will no doubt be positioned as one of the main attractions of Clash at the Castle on September 3rd in Cardiff.

It will be interesting to see which of these titans eventually challenges the Scottish Psychopath at the much-awaited UK show.

