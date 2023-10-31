WWE Superstar warns Gunther after RAW, and it's not The Miz

A WWE Superstar took to Twitter/X to warn Gunther following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The star in question is Bronson Reed.

This week on the red brand, The Miz was involved in an intense confrontation with Gunther and Imperium. The reigning Intercontinental Champion was a guest on The Miz TV. Things quickly got out of control as The A-Lister brawled with Imperium.

WWE eventually announced a Fatal Four-Way Match for next week's RAW, featuring The Miz, Ricochet, Ivar, and Reed. Taking to Twitter, Reed put The Ring General on notice with a bold warning.

"I gotta run it back and beat the ring general, beat that GUNT!" wrote Bronson Reed.

While WWE did tease the idea of The Miz challenging for the Intercontinental Title, the match is yet to be confirmed. The A-Lister would have to earn his shot at the title.

Bill Apter wasn't a fan of the finish to Gunther's match against Bronson Reed for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Gunther has been quite dominant as the Intercontinental Champion. He has successfully defended his title against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed, among others.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter claimed that the match between Gunther and Reed should've ended via a disqualification. The wrestling veteran did praise both men for their hard-hitting action. He said:

"His match with Bronson Reed last night. I didn't like the end where they had Reed pinned. There could've been a disqualification or something. For fans that go, 'Oh come on, wrestling is all fake.' That match, they would say that one was real. That's how intense it was."

Gunther recently surpassed 500 days as the Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Ricochet to win the title on an episode of SmackDown in 2022.

Except for the aforementioned challengers, The Ring General has also successfully defended his title against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Shanky, and Mustafa Ali.

