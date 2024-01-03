WWE Superstar warns The Rock to not appear on SmackDown after his return on Day 1

On the first episode of Monday Night RAW in 2024, The Rock made a surprise return to WWE.

Taking to Twitter/X, Austin Theory warned The Rock to stay away from SmackDown. The last time The Great One appeared on WWE television was in September 2023, when he shared the ring with Theory on an episode of blue brand.

Responding to a tweet from Grayson Waller, Theory put The Rock on notice and claimed that he shouldn't bring his "goofy a**" back to the blue brand.

"He knows not to bring his goofy a** back to Smack Down #SmackDown," wrote Theory.

Vince Russo believes WWE legend The Rock has recently lost his popularity a bit

Vince Russo recently made a bold statement regarding The Rock, claiming that he might've lost his popularity a bit.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that The Rock's popularity is taking a dip due to his political aspirations. He said:

"I don't think the Rock has the shine he used to have. I think a lot of that has to do with there was a point where Rock became a little political and threw his hat in the political ring a little bit. People don't like that. I don't think that had a positive effect. If anything, I think it had a negative effect. Now, The Rock is The Rock and there will never ever be another Rock but I don't know if he still has that shine with the casual fan."

On RAW, The Rock confronted the returning Jinder Mahal before taking him out with the People's Elbow. The former WWE Champion proceeded to address the fans and ended his promo by teasing a match against Roman Reigns.

