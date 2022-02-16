"He's like Terminator" - Current WWE Superstar opens up about working closely with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Austin Theory recently detailed his off-screen relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Theory has had a meteoric rise since returning to the main roster after the 2021 WWE Draft. The RAW Superstar has been a part of several high profile matches and segments in recent months. Austin Theory and Vince McMahon have been involved in an on-screen storyline since Survivor Series last year.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Austin shared his experience of working closely with Mr. McMahon, stating that the latter is one of the craziest people he has ever met.

"I mean this guy is crazy,'' Theory said. ''He gets in a limousine and it explodes and he gets out and he's fine. He's like Terminator, man. Like when I'm sitting there talking to him, I'm just like 'this is insane'. Even when he's telling me he's gonna, you know, beat my face in and take a selfie and send it to my mom, I'm just like 'cool man, like you're Vince McMahon'." [8:00 to 8:26]

The RAW Superstar also detailed the influence the WWE Chariman on his career.

"It's amazing, and it's such an honor to work with him and he's very helpful in a lot of ways and just his little details on things. You know, just helping me and pushing me and not letting me slack on the job," Theory continued. [8:29 to 8:43]

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon is done with Austin Theory

The go-home edition of RAW for Elimination Chamber saw Austin Theory get decimated by Brock Lesnar. The segment ended with The Beast taking a selfie with a knocked-out Theory.

Talking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he believes the WWE Chairman might be done with the up-and-coming star after the humiliation.

Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia this year will see Austin Theory enter the unforgiving structure along with five other superstars from RAW as Bobby Lashley puts his WWE title on the line.

The match also features stars like Brock Lesnar and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, so Austin's chances of winning are definitely on the lower side. However, a major upset cannot be ruled out as Vince McMahon's promotion has pulled bigger surprises in the past.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on February 19, 2022, starting with Extraaa Dhamaal Show at 9:30 pm (IST) followed by WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 from 10:30 pm (IST).

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the Youtube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bobby Lashley will retain his WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber? Yes No 2 votes so far