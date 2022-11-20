WWE Superstar Xavier Woods sends a message to USMNT ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign

Xavier Woods sent a message to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to commence tonight, with the first match taking place between the host nation Qatar and Ecuador. Like every World Cup, the USA will take part in the prestigious tournament. The USA is part of group B, along with England, Iran, and Wales.

The first match of their World Cup campaign will take place on Tuesday against Wales. Despite not being considered favorites to win the tournament, Team USA has a lot of support. Even WWE Superstar Xavior Woods has sent a message to the team ahead of their campaign.

Former tag team champion Xavier Woods recently took to Twitter to say he believes Team USA will the World Cup.

"I...I believe....I believe that....I believe that we....I believe that we will win...I believe that we will win....I believe that we will win.....I believe that we will win," said Woods.

Xavier Woods was recently upset after having lost the record for the longest-reigning tag team champions

The New Day challenged The Usos last week for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. During the match, New Day's historic record for the longest tag team championship reign was also on the line.

However, after a hard-fought battle, The Usos emerged victorious and became the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE history. Woods, who was visibly upset over the loss, recently took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

"Good lord @wwe I get it! Bloodline destroyed my reign as king. Bloodline took our longest reigning tag champs record. Now I’m left pretending to be happy on Friday nights. IM THE FIRST PERSON TO BEAT HIM IN 2 YEARS! But this WWERomanReigns stan account don’t wanna speak on that," tweeted Xavier Woods.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins WWE @WWE

@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos The Tribal Chief broke @AustinCreedWins ’ crown (and our hearts) one year ago today! The Tribal Chief broke @AustinCreedWins’ crown (and our hearts) one year ago today!@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos https://t.co/0oa6MzFPlJ Good lord @wwe I get it! Bloodline destroyed my reign as king. Bloodline took our longest reigning tag champs record. Now I’m left pretending to be happy on Friday nights. IM THE FIRST PERSON TO BEAT HIM IN 2 YEARS! But this @WWE RomanReigns stan account don’t wanna speak on that twitter.com/wwe/status/159… Good lord @wwe I get it! Bloodline destroyed my reign as king. Bloodline took our longest reigning tag champs record. Now I’m left pretending to be happy on Friday nights. IM THE FIRST PERSON TO BEAT HIM IN 2 YEARS! But this @WWERomanReigns stan account don’t wanna speak on that twitter.com/wwe/status/159…

While The Bloodline is part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series, New Day finds themselves without a match. However, they recently defeated Imperium on SmackDown. Hence, we will have to wait and see if this leads to a match at Survivor Series.

Do you think The Bloodline will win at Survivor SeriesWarGames? Let us know in the comments section

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes