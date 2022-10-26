WWE Superstars pay tribute to The Ultimate Warrior on the 35th Anniversary of his debut

Several of today's most popular WWE Superstars have paid tribute to The Ultimate Warrior 35 years after his debut.

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. He tragically passed away shortly after his induction at just 54 years old. The Ultimate Warrior was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and captured the WWE Championship once in his career. Following his passing, the company announced the Warrior Award in his honor.

WWE and Mattel released a video earlier today on the 35th anniversary of The Ultimate Warrior's debut with the company. The video included The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Tamina Snuka, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson sharing some of their favorite moments of The Ultimate Warrior's career.

Drew McIntyre revealed that Warrior vs. Macho Man Randy Savage at WrestleMania VII was his favorite match of the legend's career because he watched it so many times growing up.

"My favorite Ultimate Warrior moment, there's so many," said McIntyre. "Mostly involve Papa Shango but lets go for WrestleMania VII. Just because it was one of my most watched wrestling VHS tapes growing up as a kid. My brother and I wore that thing out. And looking back, it is one of Warriors' best matches ever by far. They both did their role excellently, told a great story, put in a great performance with a hell of a finish." [00:14 - 00:42]

WWE star opens up on comparisons to The Ultimate Warrior

Elias has returned to WWE but the wrestling world got to know his younger brother Ezekiel recently on RAW. Many fans noticed that Ezekiel wore colorful attire like The Ultimate Warrior, but apparently that was just a coincidence.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ezekiel claimed that he didn't intend to resemble The Ultimate Warrior but was happy with the comparisons.

"You know what, it was never my intention. I just thought this looks really cool. I really love the bright colors, the tassels, the whole thing. Thought it would be showy," said Ezekiel. "As soon as I went out there, I heard all the comparisons. People have been telling me [how much it resembles The Ultimate Warrior]. As a huge fan - I've been a huge wrestling fan my entire life - to hear those kinds of comparisons, even just to pay homage to The Ultimate Warrior, I'll take it. It's an inspiration for me." [1:34-2:03]

The Ultimate Warrior's legacy still lives on today. It will be interesting to see how the company continues to honor the legend in the years ahead.

