ThankYouTaker: Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Kurt Angle, and more paid tribute to The Undertaker for his Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker has now taken another nickname under his hat. Besides being the Deadman. Phenom, Icon, and many more, he has now officially become a "WWE Hall of Famer."
After three decades with WWE, The Deadman announced his retirement on Survivor Series 2020, the event he had debuted in. In February 2022, it was announced that The Icon would be the headlining inductee to the Hall of Fame.
The Prince of Darkness has inspired generations of superstars and solidified his role as one of the greatest of all time. As the Hall of Fame ceremony came to a close, superstars and wrestling personalities expressed their gratitude for The Phenom.
Check out some of their messages below:
The Undertaker hinted at one last match
Speaking candidly, The Undertaker covered stories about his personal life and the different people that greatly impacted his career in and outside the ring. During his speech, he also mentioned the three key lessons that have guided him.
"Perception is the key, respect and loyalty comes a long way, and never be content"
The rest of the speech was then finished off with The Legend thanking his kids, wife, parents, and the WWE Universe.
Before he exited the scene, the new Hall of Famer took one of his legendary coats and fedora. He instantly snapped back into his character as the indestructible force of darkness and proclaimed, "Never say never."
Due to his many accomplishments, historic rivalries, and the number of people he inspired, The Deadman rightfully deserves all he has achieved throughout his tenure.
