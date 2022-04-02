ThankYouTaker: Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Kurt Angle, and more paid tribute to The Undertaker for his Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker has now taken another nickname under his hat. Besides being the Deadman. Phenom, Icon, and many more, he has now officially become a "WWE Hall of Famer."

After three decades with WWE, The Deadman announced his retirement on Survivor Series 2020, the event he had debuted in. In February 2022, it was announced that The Icon would be the headlining inductee to the Hall of Fame.

The Prince of Darkness has inspired generations of superstars and solidified his role as one of the greatest of all time. As the Hall of Fame ceremony came to a close, superstars and wrestling personalities expressed their gratitude for The Phenom.

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik UNDERTAKER YOU ARE THE REAL LEGEND OF THE EARTH AND DEADMAN WILL LIVE FOREVER I LOVE YOU BUBBA #WWEHOF UNDERTAKER YOU ARE THE REAL LEGEND OF THE EARTH AND DEADMAN WILL LIVE FOREVER I LOVE YOU BUBBA #WWEHOF

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom As the legendary ⁦@Undertaker⁩ goes into the HoF tomorrow, here’s his sickest ChokeSlam/Tombstone combo ever! My only regret is that this was our only matchup. It was such an honor to share a ring with him and to become his friend. Thank You Taker. As the legendary ⁦@Undertaker⁩ goes into the HoF tomorrow, here’s his sickest ChokeSlam/Tombstone combo ever! My only regret is that this was our only matchup. It was such an honor to share a ring with him and to become his friend. Thank You Taker. https://t.co/Rt9npkbpog

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle @undertaker A tribute to one of the greatest of all time… UNDERTAKER!!!! Congrats on your Hall of Fame Induction!!! #itstrue A tribute to one of the greatest of all time… UNDERTAKER!!!! Congrats on your Hall of Fame Induction!!! #itstrue @undertaker https://t.co/ZaEwj0jJ9X

The word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ‘em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved Paying my respects to @undertaker The word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ‘em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved Paying my respects to @undertakerThe word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ‘em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho @WWE TRUTH. The @undertaker IS and always WILL BE the man! I’m honored to have worked with him and to call him a friend. CONGRATS! #WWEHallOfFame TRUTH. The @undertaker IS and always WILL BE the man! I’m honored to have worked with him and to call him a friend. CONGRATS! #WWEHallOfFame @WWE

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess No words can express my gratitude of being able to sit in on the Hall of Fame induction of my hero @undertaker Your career gave me so much life, energy and passion. I’m thankful, my hero is as amazing as I always hoped he would be. No words can express my gratitude of being able to sit in on the Hall of Fame induction of my hero @undertaker Your career gave me so much life, energy and passion. I’m thankful, my hero is as amazing as I always hoped he would be. https://t.co/BbFF3DPeZw

The Undertaker hinted at one last match

Speaking candidly, The Undertaker covered stories about his personal life and the different people that greatly impacted his career in and outside the ring. During his speech, he also mentioned the three key lessons that have guided him.

"Perception is the key, respect and loyalty comes a long way, and never be content"

The rest of the speech was then finished off with The Legend thanking his kids, wife, parents, and the WWE Universe.

Before he exited the scene, the new Hall of Famer took one of his legendary coats and fedora. He instantly snapped back into his character as the indestructible force of darkness and proclaimed, "Never say never."

Due to his many accomplishments, historic rivalries, and the number of people he inspired, The Deadman rightfully deserves all he has achieved throughout his tenure.

