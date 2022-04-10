WWE Superstars in awe following Alexa Bliss' 'fairytale' wedding

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss married musician Ryan Cabrera at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, yesterday. The event was attended by Bliss' close friends and family members, who showered their blessings upon the couple.

Cabrera and Bliss got engaged in November 2020 and started planning their wedding immediately after. The duo had earlier announced that their wedding would be "very non-traditional" and "rockstar" themed.

Several current and former WWE Superstars took to social media to send their best wishes to the newly married couple as well as drop their fun pictures from the event.

Embedded below is a compilation of posts from Alexa Bliss' wedding:

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet) took to Twitter to congratulate Bliss and Cabrera.

TAYA VALKYRIE @thetayavalkyrie twitter.com/alexabliss_wwe… Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE AMAZING WEDDING !!Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings - Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz - we have the coolest friends 🤘🏻🥰 AMAZING WEDDING !!Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings - Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz - we have the coolest friends 🤘🏻🥰 Congrats you two!!! Congrats you two!!! ❤️ twitter.com/alexabliss_wwe…

Former Divas Champion Maryse shared a picture of herself alongside the bride on her Instagram, calling the latter "a princess out of a Disney movie."

The event was also attended by Liv Morgan, who posted a picture of herself with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, who were also present at the wedding.

Kayla Braxton dropped her own set of photos from the wedding, calling Cabrera a lucky guy.

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon also posted a picture of herself from the wedding venue.

Several other former WWE Superstars, such as Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman), Mojo Rawley, and Wesley Blake, also graced the wedding with their presence.

Braun Strowman x Alexa Bliss Team Little Big reunitesBraun Strowman x Alexa Bliss Team Little Big reunites 💯Braun Strowman x Alexa Bliss https://t.co/oDHnfJmW1S

Alexa Bliss was last seen in WWE ring at Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss' last bout in the squared circle came at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. She competed with five other women for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Before that, The Five Feet of Fury locked horns with Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules last year, after which The Queen tore up the former's demonic doll Lilly.

Although it's still unclear when Alexa Bliss might return to WWE programming, one has to assume the promotion will thrust her back into the main event scene, as she's one of the more popular performers on the roster.

