WWE Superstars react to Beth Phoenix's departure from NXT

Beth Phoenix announced earlier today that she will be leaving the NXT commentary desk following the upcoming WarGames pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer reassured fans that she would remain a part of NXT and thanked her co-workers, including fellow members of the commentary desk Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph.

Sharing the reason for her departure, Beth Phoenix explained that she made the decision to be able to spend more time with her family. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion shares two daughters with fellow superstar Edge.

Many WWE Superstars past and present took to Twitter to respond to Beth Phoenix's announcement. Here are some of the top reactions to today's news.

T-BAR @TBARRetribution Beth “Phoenix” Copeland @TheBethPhoenix https://t.co/pwazRlwLP5 Beth was absolutely outstanding in her role. A small detail that I know myself and lots of talent always appreciated: Beth would always review what we had tweeted leading up to a match and quote it during the broadcast. She made everything we did/said feel important. Thanks Beth! twitter.com/thebethphoenix… Beth was absolutely outstanding in her role. A small detail that I know myself and lots of talent always appreciated: Beth would always review what we had tweeted leading up to a match and quote it during the broadcast. She made everything we did/said feel important. Thanks Beth! twitter.com/thebethphoenix…

Beth Phoenix has been a full-time member of the NXT commentary team since 2019. While in her NXT commentary role, the former Diva Champion has made sporadic appearances in the WWE ring, including a notable run in the 2020 Royal Rumble where she finished in third place despite suffering a head injury in the match.

Beth Phoenix was also involved in a lengthy feud between her husband, Edge, and Randy Orton. When she appeared on RAW to give fans a health update on Edge, she was hit with an RKO from Orton.

What could be next for Beth Phoenix?

In her announcement message, Beth Phoenix claimed that she will still be part of WWE going forward. This has led many to suspect that she may join her husband Edge in his current feud against The Miz on RAW, especially now that The Miz's wife, Maryse, has returned to the ring to join his side.

As well as being a gifted in-ring performer, Beth Phoenix is also a musician. She recently released her debut EP, "Stone Rose and Bone".

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What would you like to see next from WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku