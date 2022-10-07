WWE Superstars pay tribute to Sara Lee passing away

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee passed away today at the age of 30. The tragic news of her demise has sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe.
Lee competed and won the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. This earned her a one-year contract with the promotion. Although she competed a couple of times in NXT, she failed to impress top authorities with her in-ring skills and was released from her contract in 2017.
She got married to former WWE star Wesley Blake in 2017, and the couple has three children. Bull James established a Gofundme page to assist the family during this difficult time. The entire wrestling community, including fans, is banding together to assist Sara's family.
So far, the campaign has gained traction after being shared on social media by several WWE Superstars. In fact, the campaign raised more than $30,000 when the goal was only $20,000.
Many current and former WWE stars took to Twitter to express their condolences to Sara and her family.
Check out the tweets below:
Becky Lynch, Mick Foley, Ava Raine, Sonya Deville, and others sent out heartfelt messages after Lee's passing.
Even Rhea Ripley and Karrion Kross broke character to express their condolences.
Former WWE Superstars Saraya and Chelsea Green also expressed their sadness over the news.
Former Women's Champion Sasha Banks asked fans to donate to the fundraiser.
Sara Lee's loss is a tragic one that shows us life is too short. We also share in expressing our deepest condolences towards her family over her unfortunate demise.
Please show your support by donating to Sara Lee's GoFundMe page here.
