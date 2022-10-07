WWE Superstars pay tribute to Sara Lee passing away

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee passed away today at the age of 30. The tragic news of her demise has sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe.

Lee competed and won the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. This earned her a one-year contract with the promotion. Although she competed a couple of times in NXT, she failed to impress top authorities with her in-ring skills and was released from her contract in 2017.

She got married to former WWE star Wesley Blake in 2017, and the couple has three children. Bull James established a Gofundme page to assist the family during this difficult time. The entire wrestling community, including fans, is banding together to assist Sara's family.

So far, the campaign has gained traction after being shared on social media by several WWE Superstars. In fact, the campaign raised more than $30,000 when the goal was only $20,000.

Many current and former WWE stars took to Twitter to express their condolences to Sara and her family.

Check out the tweets below:

Becky Lynch, Mick Foley, Ava Raine, Sonya Deville, and others sent out heartfelt messages after Lee's passing.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE Tough Enough 2015 winner, Sara Lee has sadly passed away at the age of 30, as shared by her mother on Facebook.



Heartbreaking.



RIP. WWE Tough Enough 2015 winner, Sara Lee has sadly passed away at the age of 30, as shared by her mother on Facebook.Heartbreaking.RIP. https://t.co/wbaYLGx6nR This is just awful news. I’m sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends. #RIPSaraLee This is just awful news. I’m sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends. #RIPSaraLee twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesomesending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. gofund.me/7a9f72ea Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome 💔 sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. gofund.me/7a9f72ea

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/realbulljames/… Bull James @RealBullJames



gofund.me/9dea2484 Every little bit helps. RIP Sara Every little bit helps. RIP Sara ❤️gofund.me/9dea2484 I’m keeping Sara and her children and her husband Cory in my prayers. Truly heartbreaking to hear of her passing. Going to donate below to her family- because they need every bit of support they can get right now I’m keeping Sara and her children and her husband Cory in my prayers. Truly heartbreaking to hear of her passing. Going to donate below to her family- because they need every bit of support they can get right now💔 twitter.com/realbulljames/…

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE ! Sara was such a pure soul, great woman, & even a better mother! Please read & consider! gofund.me/7a9f72ea My heart is so sad! Sara was such a pure soul, great woman, & even a better mother! Please read & consider! #RipSaraLee My heart is so sad 💔! Sara was such a pure soul, great woman, & even a better mother! Please read & consider! #RipSaraLee gofund.me/7a9f72ea

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE We love you Sara. So heartbreaking. Please keep Cory & their family in your thoughts and prayers 🖤 We love you Sara. So heartbreaking. Please keep Cory & their family in your thoughts and prayers 🖤 https://t.co/SXtwhIdmVq

Even Rhea Ripley and Karrion Kross broke character to express their condolences.

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross

Please review this link.

We’re all coming together to do what we can.



gofund.me/9dea2484 If you’re in a position to help,Please review this link.We’re all coming together to do what we can. If you’re in a position to help,Please review this link.We’re all coming together to do what we can.gofund.me/9dea2484

Former WWE Superstars Saraya and Chelsea Green also expressed their sadness over the news.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly.The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. https://t.co/XLlLFXDOcF

SARAYA @Saraya RIP Sara Lee This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with.RIP Sara Lee This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee https://t.co/bGZ9FZNnXj

Former Women's Champion Sasha Banks asked fans to donate to the fundraiser.

Sara Lee's loss is a tragic one that shows us life is too short. We also share in expressing our deepest condolences towards her family over her unfortunate demise.

Please show your support by donating to Sara Lee's GoFundMe page here.

