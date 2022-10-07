Create

WWE Superstars pay tribute to Sara Lee passing away

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 07, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Sara Lee
Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee passed away today at the age of 30. The tragic news of her demise has sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe.

Lee competed and won the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. This earned her a one-year contract with the promotion. Although she competed a couple of times in NXT, she failed to impress top authorities with her in-ring skills and was released from her contract in 2017.

She got married to former WWE star Wesley Blake in 2017, and the couple has three children. Bull James established a Gofundme page to assist the family during this difficult time. The entire wrestling community, including fans, is banding together to assist Sara's family.

So far, the campaign has gained traction after being shared on social media by several WWE Superstars. In fact, the campaign raised more than $30,000 when the goal was only $20,000.

Many current and former WWE stars took to Twitter to express their condolences to Sara and her family.

Check out the tweets below:

Becky Lynch, Mick Foley, Ava Raine, Sonya Deville, and others sent out heartfelt messages after Lee's passing.

@RealMickFoley 💔
This is just awful news. I’m sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends. #RIPSaraLee twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…
gofund.me/9dea2484
Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome 💔 sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. gofund.me/7a9f72ea
I’m keeping Sara and her children and her husband Cory in my prayers. Truly heartbreaking to hear of her passing. Going to donate below to her family- because they need every bit of support they can get right now💔 twitter.com/realbulljames/…
My heart is so sad 💔! Sara was such a pure soul, great woman, & even a better mother! Please read & consider! #RipSaraLee gofund.me/7a9f72ea
We love you Sara. So heartbreaking. Please keep Cory & their family in your thoughts and prayers 🖤 https://t.co/SXtwhIdmVq

Even Rhea Ripley and Karrion Kross broke character to express their condolences.

💔 gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem…
If you’re in a position to help,Please review this link.We’re all coming together to do what we can.gofund.me/9dea2484

Former WWE Superstars Saraya and Chelsea Green also expressed their sadness over the news.

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. https://t.co/XLlLFXDOcF
This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee https://t.co/bGZ9FZNnXj

Former Women's Champion Sasha Banks asked fans to donate to the fundraiser.

Sending my condolences Please donate and RT 🙏🏾 RIP Sara twitter.com/RealBullJames/…

Sara Lee's loss is a tragic one that shows us life is too short. We also share in expressing our deepest condolences towards her family over her unfortunate demise.

Please show your support by donating to Sara Lee's GoFundMe page here.

Share your favorite memories of the former WWE Superstar in the comments section below.

