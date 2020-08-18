WWE Superstars react to Sonya Deville's attempted kidnapping

Earlier, it was reported that a man's been arrested for charges of stalking and attempted kidnapping of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. The local law enforcement charged him after he broke into WWE Superstar's apartment.

Following the incident, Sonya Deville took to Twitter to address her fans and inform everyone about successfully stopping the situation from getting worse. Following the frightening experience, the WWE Superstar took to Twitter and said,

"Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance."

Following that, several members of the WWE fraternity stepped forward to show their support towards Sonya Deville. Zelina Vega said that she is sorry for the experience that Deville had to live through amidst the chaotic turn of events.

"So sorry that happened to you!!! Happy to hear you're ok. I can't even imagine. Sending luv."

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also stepped forward and decided to send lots of positive wishes for Sonya Deville.

"Sending you love, positivity and prayers."

Sonya Deville and her current run in WWE

Ever since WWE Superstar Sonya Deville turned heel and went behind her best friend's back, she has gotten more and more convincing with each passing week. That being said, her ongoing feud with Mandy Rose should now end, and hopefully, we will see the final match of their rivalry unfold at WWE SummerSlam.

Most recently, Deville attacked Mandy Rose backstage and chopped her hair with an intention to make the latter look 'as ugly on the outside as she is one the inside'. A frustrated Rose then returned on WWE SmackDown and called out her former best friend for her hypocrisy.

Mandy Rose, determined to prove that she has a lot more to herself than just her looks, then went on to challenge for a 'Hair vs Hair' match at SummerSlam. The math was made official, and the two Superstars are officially set to lock horns in a huge match at WWE SummerSlam.