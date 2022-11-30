WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano's infant son got a picture clicked with Triple H in the latter's signature "finger-point" pose.

Gargano, who is married to fellow RAW Superstar Candice LeRae, fathered his first child in February of this year, named Quill Lewis Gargano. The duo frequently take to social media to share pictures of the quality time they spend with their child.

Johnny and Candice are just two in the long list of superstars who have recently returned to the company under The Game's regime. While the former NXT Champion made his return on the August 22 episode of RAW, his wife made her surprise return a month later on the September 26 episode of the weekly show.

Johnny Wrestling recently took to social media to share a picture of his son Quill with Triple H backstage on a WWE show, joking in the caption that the child's company debut has been made official.

"We had to make it official last night.. No debut is complete without the @TripleH point!"

The 14-time World Champion has a long history with Johnny Gargano, as the former NXT North American Champion was one of the highlights of the Black and Gold brand back when Hunter was in charge of the show.

Triple H reportedly bringing back WWE Draft after next year's WrestleMania 39

WWE held its last brand Draft in October 2021. Ever since Triple H came to power as the Head of Creative, many fans have been looking forward to seeing how he and his creative team divide the rosters into RAW and SmackDown.

The latest reports now claim that the Draft will be held after next year's WrestleMania 39, which will be held in Los Angeles, CA on April 1-2.

Since bringing back the practice in 2016, WWE has held annual Drafts, but the exact dates for it are never confirmed.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that The Cerebral Assassin is considering bringing back the Draft after next year's Showcase of the Immortals.

"There’s been some talk of waiting until after WrestleMania to do it. There was talk at one point for October, but I guess they didn’t do it. There was a date that was talked about at one point, but they just didn’t pull the trigger on it." (H/T Bleacher Report)

Triple H will be looking to shape the roster in his image in the upcoming Draft, as roster shake-ups have previously helped in creating new stars.

