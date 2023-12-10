WWE Superstars are still neglecting one major aspect of wrestling, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has recently criticized a particular aspect of modern-day pro wrestling that superstars still overlook.

The art of pro wrestling requires a lot of finesse and technique to look authentic to the audience. While big moves and high-risk spots garner massive reactions from the crowd, Teddy Long believes that the maneuver's recipients should also sell their impact to perfection.

On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"You took the words right out of my mouth. You have to make them believe. They have to believe in you, and it is so simple. What would you do if you were in a real fight? If somebody knocked you on your butt, you know what I mean, what would you do? Would you stay down (...), or would you get up and try to fight back? But if you really got a devastating move, you are gonna stay down. You ain't gonna jump up." [5:35 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on Randy Orton's new look

Teddy Long was highly impressed with Randy Orton's return to WWE TV at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The 14-time World Champion looked remarkable upon his comeback.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer commended The Viper's dedication to maintaining his physique.

"Ya, he looked really good man. That means once he got over his surgery and was able to go back to the gym, he went right back to the gym. So that's a thing you gotta do too. You can't quit working out. You gotta keep on going and keeping yourself in shape. Because once you stop, you are like a car out of gas," said Long. [3:24 onwards]

With Orton now back in action, what is next for him in WWE remains to be seen.

