WWE Superstars The Mysterios & The Miz to face-off on major TV game show 

WWE Superstars The Mysterios and The Miz will go head-to-head in an upcoming episode of Family Feud.

Mysterio and Miz were involved in an intense rivalry ahead of WrestleMania 38. Rey and his son Dominik teamed up to take on The Miz and social media megastar Logan Paul team in a losing effort. However, it seems the Mysterio family will get a chance to avenge the WrestleMania loss.

The Mysterios are set to go head-to-head with Miz's family on an upcoming celebrity edition of Family Feud. The two families will appear alongside host Steve Harvey and compete on behalf of their chosen charities.

Rey will represent the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Miz will represent Connor's Cure. The latter's father will feature as a part of his team, whereas Aalyah will appear alongside her father and Dominik.

WWE Superstars are not the only sports personalities to feature on upcoming episodes of Family Feud. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and MLB star Orel Hershiser are also set to lock horns on the show.

What happened to The Miz on Monday Night RAW?

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz and Ciampa teamed up to take on AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley.

Miz didn't make it to the end of the match, though, as he was kidnapped and dragged off into the crowd by the recently returned Dexter Lumis. An unknown assailant also attacked AJ Styles.

After kidnapping Miz, Lumis appeared on NXT 2.0 to visit his estranged wife, Indi Hartwell. Dexter handed her a meaningful note before being arrested outside the WWE Performance Center.

