WWE Superstars The Street Profits address rumors that they're splitting up

WWE Superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (a.k.a. The Street Profits) recently opened up on a potential split.

Ford and Dawkins failed to win the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam back in July. Since then, there have been rumors of the duo splitting up and going their separate ways. The two men have arguably gone down the ladder in the tag team division, and fans have been fanning the speculation of their split.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins addressed these rumors. The former tag team champions claimed that they didn't even know about them until they were told about them in an interview.

They stated that they don't intend to split up any time soon, as they intend to recapture the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the near future.

“I honestly don’t even see them [rumors of them splitting up], man. To be honest, the first time I heard about it was an interview, maybe last week or the week before last. I’m like, dang! Both of us just stay focused on the task at hand. We don’t have the RAW Tag Team Championship anymore, which we never lost. We’re trying to regain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. I don’t think we’re really worried about splitting because we already got a whole bunch of stuff on our plate as it is," Montez Ford said. [H/T Fightful]

The Street Profits want to be like The New Day

Speaking on the same interview, The Street Profits hinted that they might not need to officially end their union, using The New Day as an example.

Angelo Dawkins went on to mention that, like Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E, the duo want to support each other even through singles runs.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. We’re brothers. We’ve been brothers since NXT, so it means a lot. Also following what The New Day did, they’re still together and they had their singles runs but they’ve had each other’s backs no matter what," Dawkins said.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently teamed up with Madcap Moss at WWE Clash at the Castle. They went up against Alpha Academy and Austin Theory and emerged victorious.

What do you think of The Street Profits' splitting up? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

