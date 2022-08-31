Several WWE Superstars allegedly set for special entrances at Clash at the Castle

Several WWE Superstars could be set for special entrances at WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday.

Taking place in Cardiff, Wales, WWE Clash at the Castle is the first event of its kind in 30 years. The last full stadium production that WWE brought to the UK was SummerSlam 1992. Broadcasting live on Saturday, September 3rd, the show will be held at the Principality Stadium in the heart of the city, with a capacity of over 70,000. The stadium is traditionally the home of the Welsh international rugby team.

For such a momentous event, it is expected that WWE will be pulling out all the stops to make it a spectacle. Fans can expect pyro, stage sets, huge match-ups, and apparently some special entrances too. Wrestling news Twitter account Xero News reports that "several" WWE Superstars will receive "special entrances" at the event. Just who will get said entrances, and what they will entail, remains unclear at this point.

Xero News @NewsXero Been told a few people are due special entrances this saturday Been told a few people are due special entrances this saturday

Special entrances in the past have included live performances of a Superstar's entrance theme, unique transportation to the arena, or a celebrity accompaniment to the ring, just to name a few.

What is on the card for WWE Clash At The Castle?

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle, but that's not all fans can expect.

Shayna Baszler will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Matt Riddle will take his personal rivalry with Seth Rollins to the next level. Bianca Belair will also be on the show, teaming with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

UK fans will also be in for a treat as Irish-born Sheamus takes on former NXT UK Champion Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Judgment Day will also compete against the legendary duo of Edge and Rey Mysterio.

What match are you most looking forward to at WWE Clash At The Castle? Will you be attending the show? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

