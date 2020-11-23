WWE Survivor Series 2020: The Miz emerges victorious in dual-branded Battle Royal

On the Survivor Series Kickoff, SmackDown and RAW looked to gain an advantage on this special night in a Dual Brand Battle Royal. With the Red and Blue Brands looking to prove their dominance, neither show could afford to take a loss this early on.

Familia over everything.@reymysterio @DomMysterio25 & @WWE_Murphy are heading into the first action of the night RIGHT NOW in a Dual-Branded #BattleRoyal on #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/J6PgjjD3Ln — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 22, 2020

The competitors for RAW were Jeff Hardy, Ricochet, Elias, The Hurt Business, Miz and Morrison, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo. SmackDown's representatives included Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, Kalisto, Murphy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio.

The Miz wins Survivor Series Battle Royal; Dominik and Chad Gable excel in the match

The match itself turned out to be a great showcase for two WWE Superstars that SmackDown could focus their brand around in the future while giving Mr. Money in the Bank a much-needed win.

Two of SmackDown's most exciting Superstars put on a fantastic performance during the Survivor Series Dual Brand Battle Royal. Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable were on fire, making it to, what they assumed was the final two of the bout. However, when The Miz was tossed to the floor, he wasn't eliminated.

After taking a series of nasty suplexes, Mysterio managed to turn things around, rocking the former Triple Crown Tag Team Champion with a 619 and eliminating him. However, he celebrated a little early, and The Miz managed to toss him over the ropes. Mr. Money in the Bank picked up quite a victory on his quest to prove himself as the Face of the USA Network.

Is this the last time we'll see The Miz tonight, or will he decide to steal the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at some point tonight? If he does, this victory tonight could help push him into another win.