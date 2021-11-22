WWE Survivor Series match order revealed; women’s main event planned - Reports

Unless plans change, the order for tonight's big matches at WWE Survivor Series has been set.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that as of this afternoon, Big E vs. Roman Reigns will kick off the Survivor Series pay-per-view this evening. This means any chance of potentially seeing a surprise appearance from The Rock tonight is now entirely out the window because if he was there, this match would be in the main event slot.

If you're looking forward to the matchup between United States Champion Damian Priest and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, you'll want to tune in early as the match is scheduled to air on the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff show.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair will reportedly headline WWE Survivor Series

The build-up for the past few weeks between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has been red hot, so with Reigns and Big E scheduled to open the show, it should come as no surprise that Fightful is reporting that Lynch and Flair will headline WWE Survivor Series this evening.

The women's five-on-five Survivor Series matchup is scheduled to go on second and will follow Big E's match against Roman Reigns. As for the men's five-on-five Survivor Series match, that is scheduled to be in the co-main main event slot tonight.

Sapp reports that both the battle royale and RK-Bro vs. The Usos "are in spots that could see them flexed into different positions." So while other matches were in place as of this afternoon, these two matches could end up altering the overall match order of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of the reported match order for WWE Survivor Series? Are you looking forward to this show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about WWE Survivor Series tonight? Yes No 31 votes so far