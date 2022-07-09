"She's been working her butt off" – Former WWE Tag Team Champion talks about Liv Morgan's cash-in

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez spoke about Liv Morgan's cash-in.

Raquel Rodriguez joined SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. She had a few matches against former champion Ronda Rousey and teamed up with her on several occasions. She was also one of the participants in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

During her time on the Black & Gold brand, she won the NXT Women's & Tag Team Championship. Speaking on The Zaslow Show, Rodriguez talked about when she expected Morgan to cash in and wished her the best in her title reign on the blue brand:

"I thought for sure Liv Morgan was going to wait maybe until this Friday to probably try to cash in, or hold it off for another moment (...) I was just very, very happy for her. Because if anyone was deserving of winning, it was definitely Liv Morgan. She’s been working her butt off, she’s been in factions, and tags, and singles. And she’s been with WWE for so long now too that this opportunity was the right time for her. And I’m very, very happy for her and her moment at Money in the Bank” (H/T: 411Mania)

It'll be interesting to see if the two superstars collide for the title as they both are on SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez talks about preparing for WWE Money in the Bank

Raquel Rodriguez has been one of the most dominant NXT Women's Champions. Her reign lasted over 300 days. She lost the title to Mandy Rose at Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021. She participated in matches such as Last Woman Standing, WarGames, and more.

Since moving to the main roster, Money in the Bank has been a significant milestone for the 31-year-old superstar. In the same episode, Rodriguez spoke about how she prepared for Money in the Bank:

"Not only do you have these huge eight-foot, ten-foot, twelve-foot metal objects just laying on the ground when you’re trying to run and hit someone, but you also have six other women that are jumping on your back, hitting you from behind, knocking you off of ladders. Hitting you with ladders! It’s really, really hectic (...) The objective is to get the briefcase, do everything with confidence, and don’t back down. And that’s it." (H/T: 411Mania)

It'll be interesting to see if and when Raquel Rodriguez goes after Liv Morgan and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far