WWE tag team officially done following SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was pre-recorded but included some interesting moments. One of which came as part of the tag team match to decide The Street Profits' challengers next week.

Wyatt Sicks came out on top, but only after Dexter Lumis addressed where his loyalty now lies. There was a point in the match where Lumis and his former tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, had a confrontation, making it clear that he was no longer part of his family.

Lumis and Gargano were part of The Way, alongside Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, on NXT before the group was promoted to the main roster. Dexter spent a lot of time away from WWE TV before he debuted with his current character in Wyatt Sicks, and this week, it was confirmed that the team is over.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have made their own waves as #DIY and haven't thought about Dexter Lumis recently, so it makes sense that Lumis no longer considers Gargano his family. Candice LeRae recently joined the former Tag Team Champions on the blue brand, while Indi Hartwell was released from the company last year.

Wyatt Sicks will challenge The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship next week

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis have proved that they could be a formidable tag team if needed, even though it was Erick Rowan who stepped up to help Lumis on SmackDown.

This seems to be a huge hint that the group will use the Freebird Rule if they can win the tag team title next week. Wyatt Sicks had a chance to take home the gold ahead of Night of Champions, but many other teams involved themselves and cost them the match.

It's unclear if Nick Aldis has a plan to prevent this again next week, but Wyatt Sicks could have a real shot at winning their first piece of gold as a team more than a year after their debut on RAW.

