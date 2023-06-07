WWE tag team to receive strong push ahead of major event - Reports

According to reports, WWE tag team Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga alongside manager Jinder Mahal) will receive a strong push ahead of the company's major event in India.

On this week's episode of RAW, Indus Sher was set to face former champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. However, they attacked their opponents before the bell rang and injured Alexander in the process.

According to PWInsider Elite, the RAW tag team is set to receive a push from the company before their live event in India.

On the March 25, 2020, episode of NXT, Veer, Sanga, and their manager Malcolm Bivens made their television debut.

Indus Sher reunited in October 2022 on the there brand, but this time, Jinder Mahal was appointed as their manager. They have since been moved to RAW as part of the 2023 Draft.

The company has previously stated that the Indian market is very important to them, which is why Jinder Mahal was given a tremendous push when he won the World Championship in 2017.

The date and place of the WWE event in India were confirmed by Sportskeeda Wrestling

Earlier, Nick Khan broke the news about a WWE event in India. The show's date and place have been confirmed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He confirmed that the live event will take place on 9 September 2023 in Hyderabad.

The Stamford-based promotion has already held some major live events in India. You can read more about it here.

The Indus Sher has gained a lot of momentum since they were drafted to RAW. The tag team could be booked to dominate Monday Nights for the upcoming weeks alongside their mentor and former Champion, Jinder Mahal.

