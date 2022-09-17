WWE Tag Team sends a message to The Usos ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstars Hit Row (B-Fab, Ashante Adonis, and Top Dolla) sent a message to The Usos ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Hit Row will battle Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci), The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, Butch), and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match tonight on SmackDown. The winners will earn a title shot against The Usos in the future.

WWE posted a backstage promo with Hit Row ahead of the match on tonight's SmackDown. The group vowed to win the Fatal Four-Way and take the titles from The Usos. They said, "Hit Row is here today, and you so yesterday" about the champions.

The recently-returned group finished the promo with their "and if you didn't know, now you know" catchphrase.

Hit Row member Top Dolla on how Edge treated him in WWE

Top Dolla recently took to Twitter to disclose how The Rated R Superstar has treated him during their interactions in WWE.

The Hit Row member had high praise for Edge and claimed that the Hall of Famer's treatment towards Dolla never changed. He also revealed that when Hit Row debuted on SmackDown, Edge was the first person to meet him through the curtain.

"One thing about @EdgeRatedR is he’s a real one… whether I was new to the PC asking for advice, or working on the indies he never changed how he would treat me. When we debuted on #SmackDown he was the first person to meet me thru the curtain to congratulate me. Adam da Gawd," Dolla wrote.

Hit Row was brought up to the main roster last year but were released by the company in November 2021. However, they returned to the promotion on the August 12 episode of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis of Hit Row can earn a title shot in their Fatal Four-Way on SmackDown.

