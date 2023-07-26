WWE tag team "will NEVER be back", according to former champion

A former champion recently stated that a disbanded WWE tag team will never be back together again. The star in question is Matt Cardona.

Matt Cardona formed a tag team with Mojo Rawley called The Hype Bros in NXT. The team was quite popular among the fans, but they were never able to capture tag team gold.

The two men remained a team for many years, even on the main roster, until they split up in 2017. Since then, the two stars have been released by WWE and have gone their separate ways.

Recently, Matt Cardona took to social media to comment on former WWE tag team The Vaudevillains taking bookings again. He noted that The Hyper Bros will "never" be back.

"Very important…I’ve seen The Vaudevillians (@deviousjourney & DramaKingMatt) are back taking bookings as a team! That’s great! But don’t worry…The Hype Bros will NEVER be back!!!"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona and current star Cody Rhodes once hated each other

Matt Cardona and Cody Rhodes started in WWE at around the same time. Over the years, the two men have grown to become inseparable friends. However, they seemingly hated each other initially.

Cardona was recently on the red carpet for Cody Rhodes' documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, where he was interviewed by Denise Salcedo. During the interview, he admitted that he and Cody hated each other until they discovered their mutual love for theme parks.

"I got a lot of Cody stories. My favorite I think is one of the first times we went to a theme park together, because at first we used to hate each other, then we found out we both like theme parks. And we organized a VIP tour of Universal Studios and I landed, before I moved to Orlando, I landed in Orlando, texted him, called him, no response," he said.

He continued that Rhodes had lost his phone, but things worked out in the end.

"I thought this was a Cody lie and then I was gonna go to Universal Studios and he wasn't there. Turned out he lost his phone in one of the rides. So, it all worked out but, you know, Cody likes to embellish things. I call the 'Cody lie.' A lot of Cody lies out there and I thought this was one of them but it wasn't." [00:36 - 01:09]

Check out the interview below:

Speaking of Cody Rhodes, the ever-popular babyface is set to take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

