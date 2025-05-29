WWE to take a huge shot at AEW with huge backstage move (Exclusive)

It seems like WWE is back in full momentum and ready to swing at the #2 wrestling promotion in the world, AEW. A new report has revealed that the company is taking a massive shot at Tony Khan's promotion with a huge move.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE is trying to get a "leg up on the competition" by booking the 2300 Arena (known for its ECW legacy) on August 19th, 2025.

This is exactly eight days before AEW begins its residency for seven nights in the 2300 Arena. They will be hosting seven shows (three episodes of Dynamite, three episodes of Collision, and one ROH taping). The date of the NXT show on August 19th makes it clear that it's a move done to get one over AEW.

Is WWE taking a second swing at AEW through NXT?

It seems quite obvious to many fans that WWE is restarting its rivalry with AEW via NXT. From October 2019 to April 2021, AEW Dynamite went head-to-head with NXT on TV and largely came out on top in the ratings battle.

This prompted direct changes, leading to the now bygone "NXT 2.0" era, which was meant to be a drastic shift in the direction of the brand. While it evolved into something different, it seemed like the two promotions would be staying in their own lane.

However, NXT Battleground went head-to-head with AEW's Double or Nothing, and they are now set to go head-to-head once again on July 12th. NXT Great American Bash will be airing at the same time as AEW's biggest show, All In.

All In is expected to be headlined by an AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page, while Toni Storm vs Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship will be another marquee bout.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out as the 2300 Arena move seems to be a big line being crossed. Time will tell how things play out, but one would imagine that it's going to be a treat for wrestling fans to watch.

