WWE takes a big step backward in the Women’s Revolution

WWE's handling of its women's division as of late seems to be one step forward, two steps back.

Despite Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch holding the brands' respective championships, WWE has done a very poor job as of late with its women's division.

The Queen's Crown tournament is a prime example of that. There have been six matches so far in Queen's Crown tournament, which has taken place in recent weeks on both RAW and SmackDown, with not a single match in the tournament going over three minutes in length.

Sadly enough, the total time of the six matches thus far has only clocked in at 13 minutes and 34 seconds. On shows where a Roman Reigns entrance can take upwards of four to five minutes, this is unacceptable.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo UPDATED: Queen's Crown Tournament Times: Smackdown:

Zelina Vega/ Toni Storm (2:13)

Carmella/ Liv Morgan (1:33)Raw:

Shayna/Dana Brooke (1:22)

Nattie/ Doudrop (2:59)SD Semi Finals Carmella/Zelina (2:41) RAW Semi Finals doudrop/shayna (2:46)Don't shoot the messenger. UPDATED: Queen's Crown Tournament Times: Smackdown:

Zelina Vega/ Toni Storm (2:13)

Carmella/ Liv Morgan (1:33)Raw:

Shayna/Dana Brooke (1:22)

Nattie/ Doudrop (2:59)SD Semi Finals Carmella/Zelina (2:41) RAW Semi Finals doudrop/shayna (2:46)Don't shoot the messenger.

Will WWE give time to the Queen's Crown finals?

If you don't want to compare matches to entrances, let's straight-up compare matches in the Queen's Crown to the men's King of the Ring tournament.

Throughout the six matches thus far in this year's King of the Ring tournament, the company has allotted those matches a staggering one hour and 30 seconds of bell to bell action. These numbers trump the Queen's Crown tournament by 46 minutes and 56 seconds.

Imagine if WWE had shaved ten minutes total off those six matches in the King of the Ring tournament and placed it throughout the Queen's Crown tournament instead. We probably wouldn't be having this conversation right now.

Hopefully, WWE will try to change directions this Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel and will give the Queen's Crown tournament finals between Zelina Vega and Doudrop more than three minutes of time. We'll find out soon enough.

Also Read

What do you make of WWE's handling of its women's division as of late? What should they do to fix it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Queen's Crown finals get more than three minutes at Crown Jewel? Absolutely! Not a chance! 26 votes so far