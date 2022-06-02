Multiple WWE talents react to conclusion of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Multiple WWE Superstars and on-air talent are weighing in on the conclusion of what many are calling the "Celebrity Trial of the Century". After six long weeks of dramatic testimony, Johnny Depp was victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard today, with the jury awarding him $15 million in damages.
The nearly two-month trial has not just been waged in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, but in the court of public opinion as well. Social media has been its main battleground, regardless of which side one is rooting for.
Now that it's over, several WWE Superstars and on-air personalities have weighed in on the verdict, with all showing support for the famous Hollywood actor. These included former Divas Champion Paige, NXT Star Cora Jade, former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega, and on-air personalities Kalya Braxton and Pat McAfee.
Here are some of their reactions:
WWE Superstar Paige has been outspoken about the celebrity trial
Yesterday, the former NXT Women's Champion and General Manager of SmackDown made some candid comments on how she felt about the Depp v. Heard trail.
In a tweet, Paige joked about one of the most infamous moments in the entire trial, which involved Depp accusing Heard of defecating on his bed. The subject has become cannon fodder for those who are on the side of the prosecution:
"Rumor has it. If you say Amber Heards name 3 times in a mirror she will appear and *emoji* in your bed....#TeamJohnny" - Paige, Twitter
While Heard initially denied these claims, testimony from Starling Jenkins - a member of Depp's security team - revealed that Heard told him personally that the act was a "horrible practical joke."
Following additional tweets, Paige claimed that "Amber Bots" were "going crazy" on her, forcing her to delete one of her posts.