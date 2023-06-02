WWE talent is set to appear on upcoming season of The Bachelorette

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is set to feature a WWE talent. The star in question is none other than Kale Dixon from NXT Lvl Up.

The Bachelorette is one of the most popular television shows, where several eligible bachelors compete for the heart and hand of one bachelorette. The show is very interesting as it provides fans with a lot of drama and romance as these men compete against each other.

There have been 19 seasons of the show, and the 20th season is set to premiere on June 26. ABC's website just released the list of 25 bachelors who will participate this time, and one name seems interesting.

One of the possible bachelors of this year's show is Caleb Balgaard, also known as Kale Dixon in NXT. He has been a mainstay on NXT Level Up since he debuted in January.

Kale won't be the first professional wrestler on the show, either. In 2017, Kenny King competed on The Bachelorette but couldn't win.

WWE Talent Kale Dixon hasn't had the best time recently

Since his debut in NXT in January, he has suffered losses to other WWE talents like Axiom, Tank Ledger, Hank Walker, and "Stacks" Lorenzo.

It looks like he has been used as enhancement talent to make other wrestlers look good. However, that may change soon.

On a recent episode of NXT Level Up, Kale Dixon picked up his first win against Quincy Elliott. His win/loss record shouldn't be too concerning, given his lack of experience.

As he gains more experience, his in-ring skills will improve, and he will start winning more matches. An appearance on The Bachelorette will undoubtedly give fans a look into his personality, which could benefit his career outside the squared circle.

