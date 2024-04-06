WWE talent stuck in an elevator ahead of WrestleMania

WrestleMania XL is a few hours away, and every WWE Superstar will be looking to make a moment of their own. However, a WWE talent took to X to tweet that they were stuck in the elevator. The talent in question is WWE commentator Corey Graves.

WrestleMania XL is another two-day PLE and promises to deliver like no 'Mania before. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to the main event on both nights of the PLE. They will first face off against each other in tag team action on night one and the two will clash for the Universal Championship on the second night.

WWE's resident commentator Corey Graves had an unnecessary moment today. The former wrestler found himself stuck in an elevator and took to his social media handle to let the WWE Universe know about it.

He shared an update within twenty minutes saying that he was rescued from the situation and that he had to walk down nine floors.

Graves didn't mention who else was stuck with him. Hence there is no update on the names that were with him in the situation.

What does WrestleMania XL night one look like?

While the main events of both nights of WrestleMania were well known, the WWE Universe wasn't aware of the other matches that would be taking place on the nights. WWE's social media revealed the matches that would feature on night one in a tweet a few hours ago.

Night one will have three titles on the line. The Undisputed Tag Team Titles, the Women's World Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship will be contested. The night will also see the six-women tag team match, The Usos' clash, and The Rock in action.

