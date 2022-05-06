"We're going to get that classic Styles" – WWE talent shares opinion on AJ Styles' upcoming match

WWE announcer Corey Graves weighed in on the upcoming AJ Styles vs. Edge II at WrestleMania Backlash.

Styles will get his hands on Edge ever since the latter made his time on RAW a living nightmare. With the help of Damien Preist, The Rated R Superstar upstaged The Phenomenal One on multiple occasions. At WrestleMania 38, the two veterans put on a great show, but The Ultimate Opportunist stole the victory with the help of his follower, Priest.

On the latest episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves, along with Vic Joseph, shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between Styles and Edge at WrestleMania Backlash:

"I'm still excited about Edge/Styles II. I felt that at WrestleMania, those two had the highest likelihood of stealing the entire weekend. In hindsight, I don't know if they did, but it was the first chapter of the story. Now, we get the next chapter. Now, Edge has fully embraced this new persona, Judgement Day. You've got Damien Priest who's barred from ringside. The whole vibe feels a little more complete now than it did at WrestleMania." (from 10:15 to 11:11)

Graves stated how he feels the upcoming match will be one for the ages:

"Maybe now we're going to get that classic Styles vs. Edge match. Maybe if it doesn't happen at WrestleMania Backlash, it happens somewhere down the road. I truly believe Edge and Styles collectively have a match in store for the WWE Universe at some point that will live on forever, for generations. I truly believe in both of those guys and their abilities." (from 10:15 to 11:11)

The two superstars are going head-to-head for the second time in their careers. The leader of Judgment Day, Edge, has to deal with Styles on his own as Priest is barred from ringside on Sunday.

Vic Joseph praises Edge before facing AJ Styles

Vic Joseph has worked with WWE as a commentator on various shows for a long time and had nothing but praise for WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his current persona.

On the same podcast, along with Corey Graves, Joseph praised Edge's latest reinvention before facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash:

"Talking about reinventing oneself in an industry, Edge keeps doing it. That's what's amazing to me about the performer and the art of what Edge does. Now, he's able to elevate someone like Damien Priest." (from 11:11 to 11:25)

Joseph, along with the members of the WWE Universe, was blown away by Edge's new direction. However, The Rated R Superstar has to step into the ring with The Phenomenal One without any assistance at WrestleMania Backlash.

