WWE teases breaking up 3-Time Tag Team Champions after 7 years in the Draft on RAW

The WWE Draft is coming up in just ten days and will be a two-episode event, as it usually is. It will be the first Draft in a year and a half, with none taking place in 2022. As you may remember, there is always a large possibility that a tag team will be split up. In a backstage segment on RAW this week, the break-up of three-time Tag Team Champions was teased.

The former champions in question are none other than The Street Profits. Everybody has had their eyes on Montez Ford for a while, with it being evident that the WWE brass views him as a singles star in the making.

The Street Profits have been together since their NXT days in 2016, making it seven years and one month since their debut. In a segment involving Elias and Rick Boogs, the latter assumed that he wasn't eligible for the Draft since he had just returned recently.

The Street Profits let him know that everyone is eligible for the Draft, and a statement was then made that even tag teams could be broken up, resulting in Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford making funny faces.

It wouldn't be surprising to see WWE end The Street Profits' run in favor of an Angelo Dawkins singles run.

When they were drafted in 2020, they were the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions and had to exchange titles with The New Day when they also changed brands.

Interestingly enough, that very Draft in 2020 saw Big E get split from The New Day, with the company giving him a big push to singles stardom and an eventual WWE Title victory.

It could be argued that The Street Profits have run their course and are ready to be split up. The only question is how it could impact Angelo Dawkins and his standing in the company.

Do you want Street Profits to split up? Sound off in the comments below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes