WWE teases iconic new faction on SmackDown

WWE has had several popular factions over the years. At times, popular names have come together to assert their domination, while on some other occasions, lesser-known performers have joined forces to make a name for themselves as a group. The Stamford-based company teased the formation of an iconic stable on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

A few weeks ago on the blue brand, former SmackDown Women's Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were part of a surprising backstage segment. The Five Feet of Fury approached The Queen and told her they needed to talk, seemingly hinting at an unlikely alliance.

The two came face-to-face one more time on the latest edition of SmackDown. Bliss noted she was grateful to Flair for helping her back in the day. However, the 14-time World Champion responded that she remembered none of it.

Their conversation was interrupted by Giulia and Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager introduced the Japanese star to Bliss and Flair as the newest member of the blue brand. With the three women sharing the screen for an intriguing backstage segment, the wrestling promotion might have planted seeds for an all-female stable on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss picked up a massive win on WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced the first qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The bout saw Alexa Bliss go up against Michin and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat bout.

Alexa Bliss came out on top and qualified for the highly anticipated match slated to take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. She nailed the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion with a Sister Abigail to secure the win via pinfall.

Alexa Bliss has contested three Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches. She won the contract in 2018 and cashed it the same night to dethrone Nia Jax and become the new RAW Women's Champion. It remains to be seen how she fares in the highly anticipated bout this time around.

