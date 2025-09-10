WWE Teases Massive Returns for NXT; Triple H, William Regal Among the Names

WWE is planning a huge episode of NXT next week. As a result, Triple H and William Regal were teased for the show.NXT was the brainchild of Triple H, who oversaw the brand during its initial years. He served as a booker for the developmental brand and was instrumental in building the foundation of NXT. Apart from The Game, another key name who was involved during NXT's initial years was William Regal, who served as the onscreen General Manager. However, he hasn't taken on a regular onscreen role since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.Next week, World Wrestling Entertainment is planning a very special episode of NXT called Homecoming as the black and silver brand returns to Full Sail University after five years. To promote the show, the company released a special promotional video package that featured several top NXT names like Tyler Breeze, DIY, Bianca Belair, Triple H, William Regal, and many more. Therefore, this could mean that The Game and Regal could be making a return to the black and silver brand next week.DIY Will be Competing Next Week At WWE NXT HomecomingLast week, DIY returned to NXT to confront Trick Williams. This week again, they showed up in the black and silver brand. They were recalling their early days as a tag team when Trick Williams interrupted them. However, he didn't come alone.Carmelo Hayes' music hit, and he came out to the ring. Hayes first told Williams that he and DIY helped build NXT while the latter was just squatting in their house. However, he soon turned his attention to DIY after Tommaso Ciampa took a dig at them. As a result, Johnny Gargano challenged Trick and Hayes to a tag team match next week at Homecoming.It will be interesting to see these two teams lock horns next week at WWE NXT Homecoming.