WWE teases the return of absent tag team

The return of an absent tag team was teased during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Several months ago, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn formed an unlikely union on NXT. This pair eventually became the NXT Women's Champions. They were drafted to SmackDown earlier this year as tag champs from NXT.

As soon as they were drafted to the main roster, they ran into the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. These two teams had a match to unify the tag titles, which Baszler and Rousey eventually won.

Following this defeat, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been absent from television until recently, when vignettes of them have started playing on SmackDown.

Tonight, again on the blue brand, another vignette played where Fyre and Dawn teased a return to television. They also specifically called out Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

It looks like Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have their sights set on the Women's Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen if they can capture gold again.

