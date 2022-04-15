×
WWE teases Roman Reigns’ next title challenger with European return announcement

The Tribal Chief is on top of RAW and SmackDown.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Apr 15, 2022 04:54 AM IST
WWE has another big European tour scheduled for the SmackDown brand at the end of this month.

So far, it hasn't been revealed who Roman Reigns' next challenger will be for his Unified Universal Championship. But match announcements for the European tour later this month tease that The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre could be the next one to step up and challenge The Head of the Table for the title.

The following matches have been announced for the company's upcoming shows in London and Paris on April 29 and 30:

  • Unified Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
  • SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
  • RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Although this is a SmackDown tour, RAW World Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Bobby Lashley are being advertised. The tour will kick off in Newcastle on April 28 and will conclude in Leipzig, Germany, on May 1.

WWE makes its highly-anticipated return to Europe later this month with four huge Live Events spanning the United Kingdom, France and Germany, and the first blockbuster matches have been announced! wwe.com/article/reigns…

WWE's upcoming Stadium show in the United Kingdom is shattering pre-sale ticket registration records

The United Kingdom is a very popular destination for the company, and they will finally be bringing a Stadium Premium Live Event to Wales this September.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT revealed on social media today that the company has informed him that almost 60,000 people pre-registered for tickets to the event within the first 24 hours. Tweeting out:

"WWE tell me more than 59,000 people pre-registered for tickets for WWE's UK PPV in Cardiff in the first 24 hours. This marks a new company record for any event - even WrestleMania! The UK is gonna go off *party popper emoji*," Alex McCarthy tweeted.
WWE tell me more than 59,000 people pre-registered for tickets for WWE’s UK PPV in Cardiff in the first 24 hours.This marks a new company record for any event - even WrestleMania! The UK is gonna go off 🎉
What do you make of this news? Do you think Drew McIntyre is next in line to face Roman Reigns for the championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell
