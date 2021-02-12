WWE teases second Elimination Chamber match in PPV poster

With the release of their latest Elimination Chamber pay per view poster, WWE has teased the possibility of a second Elimination Chamber match being added to the event.

At the time of this writing, the only Elimination Chamber match scheduled to take place at the pay per view is Drew McIntyre's defense of the WWE Championship. However, this poster seems to imply that Roman Reigns may be defending his Universal Championship within the imposing structure, too.

Here is the poster in full:

Elimination Chamber poster (Credit: WWE)

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Mr Money in the Bank The Miz on Sunday, February 21st. If he is successful, he will likely go on to defend his title at WrestleMania 37. However, should McIntyre lose his championship, we could see The Scottish Psychopath walk into the Grandest Stage of them All as the challenger.

While the poster does seem to imply there will be a second Elimination Chamber match, all may not be as it seems. The fact that the poster features current Universal Champion Roman Reigns could simply be a sign that he is set to be featured at the pay per view, probably defending his Universal title. This is not a guarantee he will be forced to defend it within the Elimination Chamber, as McIntyre is set to do.

Roman Reigns has a history inside the Elimination Chamber

If Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal title inside the Elimination Chamber, it certainly won't be the first time The Head of the Table will have been in this kind of environment.

Back in 2018, Roman Reigns booked his place in the main event of WrestleMania 34 by outlasting six other combatants in the first-ever seven-man Elimination Chamber match in WWE history.

Sensationally, Braun Strowman was the man who cleared a path for Reigns, eliminating every single other Superstar in the match, before Reigns was able to topple the Monster Among Men and secure himself a match against then-champion Brock Lesnar at the show of shows.