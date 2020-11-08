WWE teases Undertaker special event involving Alexa Bliss 

This year's WWE Survivor Series will be a special show. It was thirty years ago at the same PPV when The Undertaker made his debut. WWE has announced that Survivor Series will feature The Undertaker's "Final Farewell".

Now, WWE has teased another interesting Undertaker special event for this Thursday through the following tweet featuring Alexa Bliss and Jeff Hardy dressed as The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's last WWE appearance

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has truly stood the test of time and a three-decade-long career is the proof of the same. The Phenom last appeared for WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated AJ Styles in an amazing Boneyard match. The cinematic match was praised by fans and critics.

Shortly after WrestleMania 36, WWE Network aired a special docu-series "Undertaker: The Last Ride" where he broke kayfabe. Fans got to see the man behind the iconic character, Mark Calaway, and how he has been struggling to find a proper final match and his story of redemption. In the final episode of the series, The Undertaker announced his retirement.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Phenom's "Final Farewell" at WWE Survivor Series 2020.