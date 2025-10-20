WWE ticket prices outrage Rob Van Dam, claims the company could usher in a wrestling revolution (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was astonished to see the current ticket prices. The hardcore wrestler is a former WWE Champion.
Van Dam made a name for himself in Paul Heyman's ECW. He then moved to the WWE, where he was immensely successful and even won the WWE Championship. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Rob Van Dam spoke with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive interview this week. He was shocked to see WWE commanding huge dollars for ringside packages for major events like WrestleMania. He felt the company justified it with several events and meet & greets with top stars like John Cena. He felt it could be a great business decision if it worked out. RVD added that the wrestling audience would change considerably if only the rich and wealthy could afford tickets in the future.
"I am amazed at the ticket prices that I've heard that they've already done with the recent couple of them. I don't see how people can afford 60-70 thousand dollars to sit in the front row. I don't know what the prices are. Some of them I heard it's two days and you get to meet Cena, whatever. I mean, I see what they're doing and if it works, then it's good business. If it becomes something that's just for the elite and the wealthy, then maybe wrestling will have a minute where it's image is cleaned up a little bit. At the same time, it's becoming more of a safe, working environment as opposed to the boys club, closed-door society."
The ECW original star also spoke about his long history and friendship with Hulk Hogan. He claimed that Hogan was the God of Wrestling and he was fortunate to have known the legend.
